Model and actress Cressida Bonas and her sister Pandora Cooper-Key, who has died aged 51 after living with cancer for more than 20 years Pictures: Getty/ Sarcoma UK | Getty/ Sarcoma UK

Actor and model Cressida Bonas has paid an emotional tribute to her late sister.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed at the weekend that Pandora Cooper-Key had died aged 51, after facing various types of cancer for more than two decades. Her bravery in the face of the illnesses saw her raise awareness of the disease, working with charities including Sarcoma UK, whose director of communications Kerry Reeves-Kneip joined the tributes, calling her “one of the most extraordinary and infectious spirits I have ever encountered”.

Now Pandora’s half-sister Cressida Bonas has added her emotional farewell. Writing on Instagram, she said: “I’ll look for you in the markets where we walked arm in arm. Amongst the ancient trees, I’ll talk and ask them where you are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll find you in the expression of a Pekingese, in pots of honey, pretty hats, and in the eyes of your two boys. I’ll hear you say things like, ‘I’m happy as a tick’, and ‘I think you’re mad as a goose’.

“I’ll search for your humour, even on the darkest days. When courage is needed, I’ll call for you, hoping you’ll come by. I’ll seek you in the mountains you fearlessly climbed and skied. When the evening sun kisses the ocean, I’m sure I’ll see you there. I will find you in the colours of life and moments of mischief. I’ll search for you in the stars and wherever there is dancing. I will turn the music up and dance more than ever before. I’ll look for you in my dreams where you’ll say, ‘Hi Smally’ and tell me where you’ve been.

“Then one day, I’ll remember you said in one of your final days, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about, I ain’t going nowhere…’ And I’ll realise, I never had to look for you at all. You were right here beside me all along, because, my darling sister, my heart is forever tied to yours.”

Several people offered their condolences, and added tributes to Pandora, on the post. Singer and actor Natalie Imbruglia wrote: “Love light and blessings to you all … I’m so sorry .. beautiful words.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And actress and model Gabriella Wilde said: “Beautiful Small, our darling Baba, how I miss her.”

Pandora was diagnosed with Paget’s disease, a milk duct cancer, in 2000, and then a decade later was told she had a sarcoma in her left eye and sinus. At the end of last year Pandora was told she had an inoperable tumour on her skull.