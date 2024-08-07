Jay Kanter, the legendary Hollywood agent who represented stars such as Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe, has died at the age of 97.

A spokesperson for Independent Artist Group confirmed that Kanter passed peacefully at his Beverley Hills home. The spokesperson added that he died from natural causes.

Kanter was once one of the best-connected men on Hollywood, counting silver screen mega stars as his clients and close friends. Alongside representing Brando and Monroe, he also worked with Ronald Reagan, Paul Newman, Warren Beatty, Laurence Olivier and Grace Kelly, whom his wife served as bridesmaid for in her wedding to Prince Rainier III of Monaco.

He began his career in Hollywood as a junior agent with MCA in the 1940s, shortly after serving in the US Navy. It was at MCA that he scooped the first big win of his career, when he poached an up-and-coming Marlon Brando from a rival agent, a move which would go on to see the two men become close friends until Brando’s death in 2004.

Kanter was also an accomplished film producer. He worked on huge blockbusters such as Alien, Chariots Of Fire and Blade Runner. He was known for his association with fellow film producer Alan Ladd Jr, who first greenlit George Lucas to create the Star Wars franchise, on which Kanter also served as a producer.

He is survived by six children and several grandchildren. Kanter was married to his third wife Kit Bennett for 49 years untilo her death in 2014. He was previously briefly married to actress Roberta Haynes, and another actress Judy Balaban.