1980s glam rock frontman Jack Russell has died at the age of 63 following health complications.

As reported by Rolling Stone magazine, the rocker, who fronted the rock band Great White, died “peacefully” surrounded by his friends and family. He is believed to have died from Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy.

In a statement,. his family paid tribute to the lead singer, saying on social media: “With tremendous sadness, we announce the lost of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell - father, husband, cousin, uncle and friend.

“Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humour, exceptional zest for life, and unshakable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive.”

Tribute were left underneath the family’s statement o social media from fans who were touched by Russell’s passing. One said: “In my opinion, one of the greatest voices in rock & roll. Rest in peace, my friend.” Another added: “I’m heartbroken… Fly high Jack! Thank you for your wonderful songs and voice!!”

Russell had previously announced to fans that he was stepping back from touring and performing live due to his health conditions, telling fans four weeks ago: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road.”

He added: “After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia (LBD) and multiple system arophy (MSA), I am unable to perform at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You made my life a wonder.”

His Great White bandmates posted a touching tribute following his death, saying: “Our deepest condolences to the family of Jack Russell. We hope they take comfort in knowing Jack’s incredible voice will live on forever.

“His love for the fans and his sons went unmatched, as was his own love for rock music. What do you say about someone that was there by your side on such an amazing journey, the good and the bad? We prefer to let the music fill the blanks.”

The statement continued: “All those wonderful years together will be held close to our hearts. It was a privilege and joy to share a stage with him - many shows, many miles, and maximum rock.”