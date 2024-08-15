Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five people have been charged in connection with the accidental overdose death of actor Matthew Perry, United States Attorney Martin Estrada told a press briefing.

Perry died at the age of 54 after he was found face down in the heated end of a pool at his home in Los Angeles on October 28. The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed his death to the acute effects of ketamine, an anaesthetic with psychedelic properties.

Mr Estrada said the investigation uncovered a “broad underground criminal network responsible for distributing a large quantity of ketamine to Perry and others”.

The Friends actor was open about his struggles with addiction. Following his death, the Los Angeles Police Department began an investigation involving the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Postal Inspection Service, and the LAPD as they worked to identify who supplied him with the lethal dose of ketamine.

According to TMZ, among those charged are two medical doctors, Perry's live-in assistant, and a woman identified as the "Ketamine Queen."

The outlet reported that the defendants were aware of Perry's struggle with addiction from September 2023 until his death on October 28. Despite knowing the severity of his condition, they allegedly prioritised profit over his well-being. Prosecutors cited an email from one defendant who crudely inquired, "I wonder how much this moron will pay (for the ketamine)."

On October 28 many woke up to the heartbreaking news that Friends Actor Matthew Perry had died. Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. As a city united in mourning, and his co-stars each paid tribute, it was later established from an autopsy report that the 54-year-old had died from acute effects of ketamine.

Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, is accused of administering over 20 shots of ketamine in the four days leading up to the actor's death. Prosecutors claim that Iwamasa was fully aware that Perry was "spiraling out of control" during this period.

Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," is alleged to have sold Perry the fatal dose. A search of her home reportedly revealed what authorities described as a drug emporium, containing 80 vials of ketamine, thousands of methamphetamine pills, cocaine, Xanax, and various other drug paraphernalia.

Erik Fleming, another defendant, is accused of acting as a drug broker who delivered the ketamine from a stash house to Perry's assistant. He is also alleged to have included ketamine lollipops as a bonus for the large purchase.

Authorities further allege that the defendants used coded language to conceal their activities, referring to ketamine as "Dr. Pepper," "cans," and "bots." Following Perry's death, Sangha reportedly sent a message to Fleming urging him to "delete all our messages" in an apparent attempt to cover their tracks.

While Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression, the last treatment session occurred a week and a half before his death. However, the ketamine present in his system at the time of his death was not prescribed by a doctor, TMZ reported. The amount found was reportedly equivalent to the level used for general anaesthesia in surgery.

Search warrants reportedly uncovered text messages discussing Perry's desire for ketamine, the efforts to obtain it, and the price he was willing to pay.