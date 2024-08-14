Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children's entertainer and BBC star Steve Lee died at the age of 73 following a battle with acute pneumonia.

The respected puppeteer, known for his work on several Disney Time specials, died peacefully on August 2 at Brighton General Hospital. Steve Lee was a co-founder of The Puppeteers' Company alongside his partner Peter Franklin, and the duo performed on cruise liners across the globe, captivating audiences with their marionette cabaret.

Their exceptional talent led to over 100 performances annually, eventually landing them a spot on television in the 1980s. They toured extensively in schools across the UK and were featured guests at arts festivals in Japan, Hong Kong, and Europe.

Lee and Franklin first met while working at the Da Silva Puppet Company and they appeared on various BBC shows, including the Paul Daniels Boxing Day special and the children’s programme Stilgoes On, which focused on hobbies.

They are also remembered for their performance of Oscar Wilde's The Happy Prince in 1986, where they operated 10 puppets. In addition to this, they created two non-verbal musical revues, Medley for Strings (1983) and Top Hats and Tales (1993), which was set in an old theatre.

The Puppeteers' Company held its final show in 2012, shortly before the passing of Franklin. Southampton-born Lee also collaborated with The Walt Disney Company, writing scripts for two primetime Disney Time specials that aired in the UK and Europe.

Lee is survived by his partner Gril Mulluish, his sister Barbara, and his niece Kerry.