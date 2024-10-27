Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demi Lovato’s actress sister Madison De La Garza took to her Instagram to reveal the death of her newborn baby daughter, Xiomara.

Madison De La Garza is the half-sister of singer Demi Lovato and is a filmmaker and actress, who is best known for playing Juanita Solis on Desperate Housewives. She revealed the tragic news about her baby’s passing on Instagram and wrote: “On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time. Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl.”

In response to the tragic news, Madison De La Garza and Demi Lovato’s mum Dianna De La Garza wrote: “They say when you meet your Grandchild for the first time, you feel a love that you can’t explain in words. I felt that love and I will feel it til the day I die. I love you my sweet granddaughter Xiomara. Thank you for making me a REAL “Grandma D”.🕊️”

Demi Lovato also replied in the comment section and wrote: “I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever. 💔” Demi Lovato also responded to the family tragedy in her Instagram Stories and wrote: "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I'm so grateful I got to hold you. I'lI forever be your auntie."

Demi also tagged her sister Madison and wrote: "I love you so much." Demi and Madison’s sister, acting and vocal coach Dallas Leigh Lovato wrote a poem, which read:” Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday. I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away. Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs.One day we’ll come and see you, it just might take some time.

“Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts. I wish we got more time together before you had to depart. So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see. Because every breath I take, I’ll be taking one for z ♥️”

Demi Lovato’s fiancé Jutes also shared a message which read: "I love you so much 🖤. Rest easy baby angel Xiomara." Demi and Jutes announced their engagement in December 2023, Jutes is an independent musician.

Madison De La Garza shared that she was pregnant on Instagram and revealed that she was expecting a baby on Instagram. She wrote: “oh ryan, how I love you. thank you for making all of my dreams come true. ♥️ baby mitchell 10.24” In June she shared a photograph of her and boyfriend, actor Ryan Mitchell and said: “My whole world ♥️”