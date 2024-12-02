Shobitha Shivanna was known for her roles in both television and film.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, the 30-year-old actress allegedly died by suicide and was found dead in her bedroom at her apartment.

The Week reported that“A case has been registered at Gachibowli police station while her body has been sent to Gandhi hospital for post-mortem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police have launched an investigation to find the exact reasons behind her alleged suicide. They said no suicide note has been found at the spot.”

Shobhitha Shivanna, who had married last year had starred in TV serials such as such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu and Krishna Rukmini and movies such as Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana.

Shobitha Shivanna had an Instagram following of 19.7K followers and last posted on her social media platform on November 16. In the video she posted, Shivanna showed a singer playing guitar.

Actor and filmmaker Guruprasad was recently found dead at home in a suspected suicide at the beginning of the month. According to reports, police were alerted after neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from director Guruprasad’s apartment. The police rushed to his flat and discovered his body hanging in the drawing room in a highly decomposed state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guruprasad’s neighbours reportedly last saw the film director and actor enter his flat five to six days before his body was discovered. Following Guruprasad’s death, tributes have been pouring in for him.

Indian politician D.K. Shivakuma, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Kamataka took to X and wrote: ““I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Mr. Guruprasad, a creative director and a native of Kanakpur. I pray that the soul of Guruprasad, who contributed his own style to silver screen and television, may rest in peace. I also share in the pain of the deceased’s family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.