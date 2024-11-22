Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matthew Byars, a talent manager who gained fame from his appearances on The Real Housewives of Potomac, has died by suicide at the age of 37.

Byars' death was confirmed by Maryland's Chief Office of the Medical Examiner, who stated: "He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is suicide."

Byars first appeared on the Bravo reality series during its third season as a close friend and supporter of Karen Huger, who introduced him to viewers during her now-infamous "press conference" addressing rumours about her financial situation.

Friends and colleagues have shared heartfelt tributes in the wake of his passing. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga wrote an emotional Instagram post: "Matt - Why didn't you tell me Matt? I'm heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes - you always had them.

"You should have done stand-up - I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because earlier this week you didn't tell me. I know life was tough - I know - Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of 'ON DISPLAY' - you and I - WE ARE LOYAL. They don't make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories. Go fly - Go make them laugh."

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, a fellow Real Housewives of Potomac cast member, also paid tribute by sharing a photo of the two together, captioned simply: "Rest in Peace."

Karen Huger, 61, who had a longstanding relationship with Byars dating back to his teenage years, has yet to comment publicly. In a 2019 interview with The Daily Dash, she spoke warmly about their relationship.

She said: "I've known Matt since he was about 17, 18 years old. I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me 'Mama Karen' in Potomac because I love helping young folk. When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together.

"He's like family. He came to my mother's funeral. I wasn't on this show when I met Matt. I was a mother in Potomac, and he needed some advice, and I gave it, and he never forgot it. And what makes him a true friend is that relationship continued to grow even when I got on this platform."

