Speculation is mounting after Hayu announced a Real Housewives of London is in the works.

A brand new instalment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced last week at Hayu fan fest in London. The Real Housewives of London is set to debut on Hayu sometime in late 2025, marking a major return of British socialites to the global reality TV franchise.

Current housewives were flown out to the event, with fan favourites like Lisa Barlow, Sutton Stracke and Ashley Darby among those in the crowd.

This instalment follows in the footsteps of the successful 2014 series called Ladies of London but with a fresh cast and a renewed focus on London’s wealthy elite. It has been emphasised that this is not a reboot of the previous Ladies of London but an entirely new show with a similar concept.

The Real Housewives franchise started with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006 and has expanded worldwide, including hit series in New York, Beverly Hills, Dubai, and Melbourne. Known for its mix of glamour, personal drama, and opulent lifestyles, the franchise has captivated audiences. The London series aims to distinguish itself by showcasing the luxurious lifestyle of London’s elite while highlighting the cultural nuances that differentiate it from its American counterparts.

Casting has not yet been finalised, but this has not stopped speculation. The Mirror says that sources have confirmed Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of F1 boss Bernie, is in talks to appear on the show.

Rumours also suggest that PR legend Fran Cutler may also be in talks after she reposted fan speculation and an article about her casting to her Instagram story, captioning it, “the secret’s out”. Known for her high-profile ties, including past friendships with Kate Moss and her role as a party icon in the UK’s social scene, Cutler would bring a rich history of connections and influence to the show.

Fans have taken to social media to discuss who they want to see. Popular guesses have included Ekin Su from Love Island and Sophie Habboo from Made In Chelsea. Some fans have also suggested Caroline Stanbury, who is currently on the Real Housewives of Dubai after also starring in Ladies of London. Though the clashes with filming may make it difficult for her to star in both series, it is likely she will be offering a helping hand when it comes to recruiting friends from London to the cast.

Amid these discussions, loyal Real Housewives fans have also suggested that they want to see Housewives with real generational wealth in pre-existing elite social circles, rather than new money influencers. One suggestion would be Nada Kamani, the wife of the CEO of Pretty Little Thing which is valued at £3.8 billion.

Some fans have also suggested Gerri Halliwell. After appearing on a range of TV shows and more recently in the Netflix reality show ‘Drive to Survive, ‘Ginger Spice’ is no stranger to reality TV. Alongside her own fortune she is also married to the the team principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, meaning she could certainly bring exuberant wealth to the show. But with a year to wait, the speculation about who is joining the cast is only set to grow.