Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has opened up on her 10-year-old son Jagger's recent health struggles.

She explained that he underwent two surgeries for septic hip in less than a week. She shared that the "past month has been very difficult for our family."

She said: "Jagger had two surgeries in under a week for septic hip, had to stay in the hospital nearly two weeks. And just when we thought it was all over, we had a set back this week."

Fortunately, Jagger, who Dorit described as an "incredibly brave, courageous little boy" and a "fighter", recovered in time to celebrate Halloween "like he desperately wanted to," dressing up as Bam Bam for the family's The Flintstones-themed group costume. She added: "That made this Halloween extra special for all of us.

"I’m in awe and so proud of our little munchkin, his strength, positive mindset and can do attitude he’s maintained through everything he’s been through." Thanking Jagger's medical team, the 48-year-old said: "Feeling blessed and hopeful that better days lay ahead."

Dorit shared a photo on Instagram of the family in their costumes. Septic hip, also know as bacterial arthritis, is a painful infection within the joints that can cause severe damage to cartilage and bone, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Treatment of the disorder often involves surgery or draining the joint with a needle. The infection can quickly and severely damage the cartilage and bone within the joint, so prompt treatment is crucial.