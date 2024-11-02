This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sienna Miller launches a new collection for high-street favourite Marks and Spencer.

The new Sienna Miller and M&S collab has landed just in time for party season and its what sparkly dreams are made of. The actresses, 42, new collection is the perfect blend of her signature Boho style and seventies glam rock.

Sienna Miller has previously launched a summer and autumn range with the high-street brand. Previous collections have instantly sold out so you will need to be quick. The new winter line features romantic ruffles, luxurious satin, sequins and rich velvet. The designs have been inspired by the days of disco and New York’s legendary nightclub, Studio 54.

Speaking about the collection Sienna said: “I’d love to have partied with David Bowie,” she added “back in the real heyday.” I’ve put together a list of my favourite items that are perfect for the party season. But you will need to be quick because these are guaranteed to sell out fast.

Sequin Mini Dress £99 - Nothing says party season like a sparkly dress. Inspired by Sienna’s favourite go-to party dress, the ultra-mini shift has that vintage quality she’s most known for, combined with modern touches such as the deep armholes. The design also comes in a mini skirt version too which would look stunning with a white blouse and tights.

Bow Detail Sequin Mini Dress £149 - This is my absolute favourite item from the entire collection and already in my basket. Nothing says party quite like all-over sequins and this playful ultra-mini was designed to have fun in. The chevron pattern created with multicoloured sequins is a nod to Sienna’s love of David Bowie in his Ziggy Stardust era.

Embellished Ribbed Top £59 - If you prefer a more low-key, then look no further that the white embellished top. A capsule party wardrobe isn’t complete without a little embellishment. This super soft and luxurious jersey top has been given the night-on-the-tiles treatment with ornate embellishment around the neck and arms. Wear with black trousers and pointy heels for an effortless look.

