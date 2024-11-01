The TV star recently postponed her Las Vegas wedding and moved in with her mum Sue.

Kerry Katona has reportedly split from fiancé Ryan Mahoney after six years as she tells fans she’s single. The TV, star, 44, and fitness trainer got engaged on holiday in Spain four years ago.

The former Atomic Kitten singer spoke out after visiting her mum Sue in hospital. Her mum was recently rushed to hospital after blood clots on her lungs were found. Kerry updated fans on her mothers health on Instagram. One fan joked: “So much love to you both, and is the Dr single?” Kerry replied: “No, but I am!” as she confirms she has split from Ryan.

In July Kerry revealed she had cancelled plans to get married in Las Vegas and moved back in with her mum which sparked split rumours. She hasn't shared any pics of the pair together since July 2024. The last photo of the pair together on Ryan’s Instagram was in March 2024.

Kerry and Ryan reportedly met on dating app Bumble in 2018 and got engaged two years later. It would have been Kerry's fourth wedding after previously being married to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

Kerry Katona is currently prepping for pantomime season and set to star in Cinderella as an ugly sister with Katie Price. The show will be held at the Northwich Memorial Court and starts from December 8 to December 31.

