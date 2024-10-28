Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Katie Price dated Carl Woods on and off for three years before finally splitting for good in 2023.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Woods has revealed what really happened to his ex-fiancée Katie Price when she broke both her feet in 2020. At the time the OnlyFans model said it was due to an accident at a theme park before changing her story and saying she had been 'pretending to be a horse.'

However, Carl Woods explains what really happened. After meeting Katie Price in a takeaway shop in 2020 the pair started dating and jetted off to Turkey for dental work six-weeks later. The used-car-dealer claims she broke her feet from running off the edge of a hotel car park and falling 25ft after he confronted her about cheating on him with an England footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV

Speaking to The Sun Carl said: “We'd only been together six weeks but it was her suggestion, everything with Katie moves very quickly.”

One night while Carl was recovering from getting his veneers done, he claimed he caught Katie messaging a 'very famous footballer who plays for England' and trying to send him videos.

Carl explained that the model was very drunk so didn’t hide the messages very well so he confronted her. He continued “She ran out of the room and went down the fire exit stairs, across the hotel reception and straight out onto the hotel car park. She didn't mean to do it but she was running like a lunatic and went off the edge, she ran through a bush and the ground disappeared beneath her.”

Katie broke both her feet, had to be pushed around in a wheelchair and then had to have surgery in 2020. The former couple dated on and off for over three years but finally called it a day in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time the model blamed her broken feet on a “silly little accident”. Speaking on her YouTube channel she said: “Silly me, at my age, should calm things down. Basically, silly little accident. I was running and jumped over a wall, as it was a little shortcut, and didn't really judge the height.” She added “'It's the most painful thing ever. Like when I was trying to put the cast on, I was screaming in pain. They said I won't be able to walk for three to six months.”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now