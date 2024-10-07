Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are looking for fitness-related wellness holiday to try something new or kick start your healthy lifestyle, you can take inspiration from where celebrities and A-listers like to go to transform their lives.

I say take inspiration, as you may not be able to go to these fitness and wellness retreats due to the extortionate prices. A popular retreat in Portugal, visited by celebs, can cost from £1,475 for a room for a week, while a retreat in St Lucia costs a whopping $1,000 a night.

But, here I will give you an insight into where celebs go for their fitness retreats to transform their lives. Listed below are the fitness retreats, their costs and which celebrities are known to have visited them.

BodyHoliday

BodyHoliday is an all-inclusive luxury wellness retreat nestled in a posh corner of St. Lucia. Celeb fans of the resort reportedly include Emma Bunton and legendary actor Morgan Freeman.

Guests here barely lift a finger. The offerings include unlimited archery, golf, tennis, and sailing lessons just to name a few. The beach is public but mainly only resort guests visit it making it feel very remote.

There are daily spa offerings - which are part of the all-inclusive package - and include facials, massages, and virtually any other treatment you can think of. Alongside this there are sound baths, sunrise yoga, and sunset tai chi.

The food offerings include a wide array of healthy options, but guests are also offered a juicy steak, sushi, or a burger and fries. Guests enjoy their two-week vacations here at $1k per night.

Hoffman Process

Founded in 1967, the Hoffman Process is an intensive, week-long retreat where participants are taught to 'live more consciously' by identifying and dismantling behavioural patterns. In order to dig deep and connect with their authentic selves, participants have to disconnect from anything that could be a vice or stress reliever in their lives - including electronic devices, alcohol, sex, and even exercise.

Celebrity devotees include Katy Perry, Sienna Miller, Justin Bieber, and Maria Shriver. Participants fork out $5,350 for the week-long retreat, which covers everything from accommodation and food to class materials and more.

The process begins weeks before entering the retreat, with attendees required to speak with multiple counsellors and to fill out 'extensive' forms to identify their behavioural patterns, vices, and anxieties. The enrolment process, which can take up to 12 hours, also requires participants to dig into their childhood and their relationships with their parents or caregivers.

Once inside, participants go through a number of daily activities, including watching presentations, guided meditation, visualization exercises, and journaling. Pop star Katy Perry had a transformational experience with the Hoffman Process following the poor reception to her 2017 album Witness, which left her suffering from situational depression.

After spending time in the program, Perry likened it to rebooting a computer that's become infected with a virus. In addition to their main locations in California and Connecticut, the Hoffman Process retreats are also available in Canada, Australia, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Germany, Russia, Austria, Brazil, and Argentina. Retreats for the rest of 2024 are completely sold out in all US locations.

The Ranch Malibu

Those who’ve put themselves through their paces at The Ranch include Michelle Obama, Jessica Alba, Elle Macpherson, Brooke Shields, and Rebel Wilson. The week at this retreat is completely centred around different daily trails and hikes.

An average day at The Ranch is waking up at 5:30am, stretch class at 6am, breakfast and and setting off for a hike at 7am for anywhere between two and four hours, ice bathe feet, eat lunch, spend the afternoon engaged in massages or strength classes, have a group dinner, go to bed. The hikes cater to all abilities.

However, it is definitely a departure from usual celebrity luxury as there is no TV in the bedroom, no cushy indoor spa and no cocktail hour. But the rooms are comfortable, and there is a daily laundry service. A week at the retreat costs upwards of $7,000.

Juicy Oasis Retreat

The Juicy Oasis Retreat in Portugal is a week-long and a typical day consists of meditation, followed by yoga, then a walk and circuit training. Guests then have juice, a spin glass and another session of yoga.

In the afternoon they have another juice, followed by high intensity training, rebounding and a game of volleyball. At 4pm guests drink another juice, yoga and finish the day with soup.

Celebrities that have participated in this retreat include the likes of Carol Vorderman, Shirley Ballas, Alex Scott, and Alison Hammond. Prices kick off from £1,075 per person for a cosy Eco pod sharing experience, scaling up to the luxurious 'Scrumptious' room complete with a double shower, mammoth 65-inch TV, and an indulgent hot tub on the terrace. The price tag for this deluxe stay sits at £1,800 per person if booking as a pair or £2,750 for solo stayovers.