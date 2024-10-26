Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kerry Katona, 44, took to Instagram to reveal that her mum Sue is in hospital and thanked fans for their support.

Kerry Katona revealed that her mum Sue is “very poorly,” and also said that she had been “awake since 3am yesterday.” Kerry explained that her mum “has clots on her lungs,” and that she has had a “rough 24 hours.”

Kerry Katona also revealed that “she is on the mend,” and is “going in the right direction,” and explained that she was back at her mum’s flat as it was easier for her to stay there in order to get to the hospital. Kerry said that she was so tired from crying and that “she has given us all a good scare,” and “It has been a lot to process,” and that “I need some sleep to get back to the hospital to be with my mum.”

In the caption on her Instagram post, Kerry said: “Thank you all for your texts and messages sorry if I’ve not replied but I really need to get some sleep so I can be at my best for my mum ❤️❤️❤️❤️ also the biggest shout out to all the staff nurses and doctors at the hospital you guys are truly amazing and work your asses off so much! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and @ryanmahoney_7 or staying the whole night with me with her too.”

Following the update on her mum, Kerry Katona has been inundated with well wishes. One fan said:”Oh bless her, Hope Sue feels better soon. Stay strong sending love, stay strong angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless sweetheart. Sleep well. She's in good hands, She's a fighter...Look after you ❤ ️ keep us posted x Prayers and love x,” whilst another said: “A real strong woman you are! I pray that your mom recovers fully & please get some rest and we are here for you! I am here for you always!”

In July 2024 Kerry Katona revealed that she had cancelled her Las Vegas wedding to fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney, the couple got engaged three years ago. In June of this year, fans thought the couple had split after Kerry moved out of their home to stay with her mum after she had surgery.

When she returned home, she said: "I returned home after staying at my mum’s last week and the house was an absolute state.I was fuming with the kids and Ryan because no one had tidied up anything.

"It frustrates me, because it always happens when I’m away. I am still recovering from my nose surgery and even bending down at the moment hurts because of the scar on my rib."