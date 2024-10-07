Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV personality and former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona has opened up about a ‘scary week’ during which she was ‘robbed in broad daylight’.

The 44-year-old media personality spoke out about being a victim of crime while writing in her column for OK! magazine.

She began the column, which was published earlier today (Monday October 7), by writing: “I was robbed in London while staying in a hotel in Mayfair last week – I couldn’t believe it, I have the worst luck.”

The star went on to explain that she had checked in to a hotel in the upmarket London district with her fiancé Ryan Mahoney, but when they were told that their room wasn’t available yet they decided to leave their bags with the concierge and go out for some lunch.

When they returned however, she said she was told that her bag - a Gucci holdall - had gone missing. When CCTV was checked, a man was seen taking the bag shorly after the couple left. Katona admitted that she had seen the man acting “strangely” in the hotel lobby, but as she doesn’t like judging people she decided not to say anything.

She added: “It was so triggering for me and I did feel emotional afterwards, it’s just so scary to think you’re not safe. Thankfully, Ryan and I are OK and things can be replaced, it’s just frustrating and scary.

TV star Kerry Katona has spoken about a 'scary week' in which she was 'robbed in broad daylight'. Photo by Getty Images. | Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

“I don’t understand how people can wake up and decide to do these things, it’s awful. When things like this happen it makes me scared to go out as I don’t want to be targeted.”

This is not the first time Katona has been the victim of theft. In December 2021, Kerry said she was ‘absolutely violated’ after her car, filled with Christmas presents, was stolen during a shopping trip with her children.

Katona has four children: Molly Marie, aged 23, and Lilly-Sue, age 21, whom she shares with her first husband, Westlife’s Brian McFadden, and has Heidi, 17, and Max, 16, from her marriage to Mark Croft.