Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's feud continues as they go back to court.

Coleen Rooney opened up about the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial on Monday’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Speaking in the episode the TV personality described the infamous trial as a ‘nightmare.’ But what exactly happened between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy in 2019.

The ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial is over but the feud between the two WAGs continues. Rebekah Vardy’s lawyer is back in court today to dispute the legal costs in which she was ordered to pay following her defeat in her high-profile libel battle against Coleen Rooney last July.

Rebekah Vardy, 42, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was ordered to pay 90% of Coleen’s Rooney’s legal costs which reportedly comes to £1,833,906.89. The bill included costs for dinner, drinks, mini bar charges and Rooney’s lawyers’ stay at the Nobu Hotel.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy | Getty

In 2019, Rooney, 38, who is married to football manager Wayne Rooney, accused Vardy of leaking her private information to the press on social media. This included information such as Coleen's trip to Mexico for a ‘gender selection’, a car crash in America and the basement of her UK home being flooded. Rooney had set a trap by making the posts only visible to Vardy, thus demonstrating that she had been the leaker. However, Vardy then sued Rooney for libel.

The hearing before Senior Costs Judge Andrew Gordon-Saker, which was not attended by either Mrs Rooney or Mrs Vardy on Monday, will conclude on Wednesday.

After months of suspecting Rebekah Vardy, Coleen Rooney shared her findings in an explosive X (Twitter) post. The TV star explained that someone on her private Instagram had been sharing stories about her to The Sun newspaper. She wrote “It’s…..Rebekah Vardy's account.”

The trial was dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ (WAG and detective novelist Agatha Christie) and the steps Coleen made to investigate who was behind the leaks. It was the biggest celebrity trial of the year and inspired a West End show, a TV series, and the infamous Disney+ documentary where Coleen Rooney tells all.

