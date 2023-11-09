Coleen Rooney wants to set the record straight following a turbulent few years in the press and the Wagatha Christie trial.

Coleen Rooney has launched her new autobiography ‘My Account’ today (November 9). The book comes after the incredible trial dubbed Wagatha Christie and the tell all documentary. Written in her own words Coleen Rooney, 37, gives a candid account of what life is like in the public eye and discusses the biggest celebrity trial in 2022.

Following the three-part Disney Plus documentary ‘The Real Wagatha Story’ Coleen is determined to set the record straight and explain what really happened over the past few years and share her side of the story along with what it's really like being in the public eye. This will be Coleen’s second autobiography after she previously released ‘Welcome to My World in 2007. She has also written a collection of children's’ story books and a fashion book named ‘Coleen’s Real Style’ (2008).

In 2019 Coleen Rooney nearly broke the internet after she shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming Rebekah Vardy has been leaking stories about her and her family to the press. In a bizarre turn of events Rebekah Vardy took Coleen to court and sued her for libel in a case nicknamed the Wagatha Christie Trail. The judge ruled in favour of Coleen and Vardy was made to pay over $3 million in legal fees and damages.

As well as the trial and years of detective work leading up to it, Coleen’s autobiography also takes you right back to the beginning of her life when she was born in Oxford hospital in Liverpool in 1986. She also discusses the ups and downs of her marriage to football manger Wayne Rooney, being a mum of four boys (Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass) plus some never before seen family pictures. Colleen wants to set the record straight about everything in her life and not just what you see in the press or on social media.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning with Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle to promote her book. Coleen was asked how she feels about Rebekah Vardy now, she said: “I don’t need to think about it, I’ve got my own family and friends,” explaining that she is looking forward to Christmas and the new year adding “this is my account and this is how I felt and I don’t want to think about the other side”.

What have we learnt from Coleen’s new book?

The reason why she spoke out about Wayne’s cheating and prostitute scandal. Coleen could have easily brushed Wayne’s scandal’s under the carpet but she chose to speak openly about the difficult time in her life. Speaking on This Morning she said: 'I've had time to sit down and process it all and I wanted to tell my truth and also let people know who I am, the reasons behind my actions and thoughts.”

She suffered two miscarriages - the now mum of four reveals in her book that husband Wayne was in tears when she suffered her first miscarriage before having her children. Coleen had her second miscarriage following the birth of her two sons and admitted she wonders if those babies were girls she was never meant to have.