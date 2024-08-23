Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors, which has become one of the most watched reality TV series in the UK.

After months of speculation TV bosses have confirmed a celebrity version of the show is happening. TV presenter Claudia Winkleman will be back to host a new series and this time she’s bringing her celebrity friends along with her.

The UK version has already seen two series of the show capture audiences across the country. Season one saw Faithful's Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski take home the £101,000 prize money whilst Traitor Harry Clark walked away with £95,000 in the nail-biting finale of season two.

The Sun reported that at the Edinburgh TV Festival, BBC boss Kate Phillips said: "The team have done an amazing job up there and I can announce here that we are going to do Celebrity Traitors which I think will be brilliant.

The Traitors season 2 victor Harry took home £95,000 | BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

"The people that we have spoken to are presenters, actors, experts - they all think they can play the game and they know what to do. But of course that's the joy of the format - you come in thinking you can nail it.

"So I'm really looking forward to celebrities making huge mistakes and falling on their swords. But I think it'll be great fun."

The celebrity version of The Traitors is set to air in 2025 and thoughts have now turned to who could be on the show. Friends star and Claudia’s pal Courtney Cox previously asked if she could appear on the show - so could she be the first Traitor?

Other names popping up are Rylan Clark, Johnathan Ross, Adam Woodyatt, Alison Hammond, Nigel Farage and even Liz Truss. Jason Manford is a fan of the show and the comedian would be a great addition to the series. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu appeared on the US celeb version so will she be appearing too?

There are so many A-Listers that love the show they will be lining up to work out who the traitor is. Fans are calling for Coleen Rooney aka Wagatha Christie herself to go in - throw in Rebekah Vardy and it will be Wagatha 2.0.

