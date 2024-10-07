Jamie Theakston has revealed is Stage 1 throat cancer diagnosis | PA

There is good news for fans of a beloved radio DJ who is apparently ‘going to be absolutely fine’ amid a cancer battle.

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden has said her co-host Jamie Theakston is using a speech therapist after his diagnosis with stage one laryngeal cancer.

TV and radio presenter Theakston, 53, announced last month that the prognosis was “very positive” and that he was hoping to be back on air by October.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden, 53, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) that Theakston could be back on air by November.

“The good news is with Jamie is that it was stage one, and he’s going to be absolutely fine,” she said.

“I think the biggest challenge he faces now is with a voice and a speech therapist to get his voice back.

“So we are keeping everything crossed that he’ll be with us, at least in November, I reckon, or for Christmas.”

Holden was on the early morning programme on Monday as she got ready to begin her Big Ride To Work challenge, cycling from her mother’s house in Cornwall to the Heart studios in London over five days.

She said: “He (Theakston) always used to sit in the studio and do none of this. So now he’s sat at home doing none of this.”

“Oh my gosh, we miss him so much,” she added.

Laryngeal cancer affects the larynx, according to the NHS website, and symptoms include pain when swallowing, a lump or swelling in the neck and a persistent sore throat.

Before he announced his diagnosis, Theakston thanked radio listeners who had noticed a difference in his voice, which prompted him to get it checked.

Singer and radio presenter Emma Bunton and BBC TV and radio presenter Amol Rajan were among the famous faces who wished the radio presenter well after he announced that a biopsy had identified cancer.

Theakston has been a fixture on the airwaves and small screen over the years, having presented children’s show Live & Kicking alongside Zoe Ball and Top Of The Pops.