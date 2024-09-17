Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After Jamie Theakston posted a statement about his cancer diagnosis on Instagram, he has been inundated with well wishes from celebrities and fans.

Jamie Theakston said: “Hi Folks. As you know- I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords. The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer.

“So… I have cancer.. But cancer doesn’t have me! The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.

“Until then, I’ve been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive.

“Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I’ll have a great story to tell… Jamie x

Jamie Theakston is married to jewellery designer Sophie and they share two sons | Getty Images

Emma Bunton, former Heart Radio DJ and ‘Baby Spice’ of the Spice Girls, said: “Love you to bits,” whilst TV chef Jamie Oliver said: “big love brother you got this sending love xxx”

Jamie Theakston also posted an update on Instagram from his Heart Radio breakfast co-host Amanda Holden who said: “He has told us we must hold the fort and the show must go on.” Amanda Holden also said: “We are going to do him proud, him, Sophie and the boys.”

Amanda Holden was referring to Sophie Siegle, Jamie Theakston’s wife. The couple live together in Chiswick, west London, with their two sons, Kit and Sidney. Sophie Theakston has her own jewellery company and in response to Jamie’s message on Instagram, she responded with: “My man #wegot this”

Jamie Theakston reportedly met his wife Sophie at the Oscars back in 2005 and the couple got engaged during a romantic break in Paris. When Sophie gave birth to their son Kit, Jamie told Harriet Scott, his former Heart Breakfast co-host that “We've decided to call him Kit, not after the Knight Rider car, you understand.”

