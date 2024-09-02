Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heart Radio DJ Jamie Theakston has revealed that he is set to step back from his breakfast show slot on the popular station due to an ongoing health battle.

The radio star said that he will take time off from his morning show with Amanda Holden after undergoing a surgical procedure. Theakston, 53, told fans on social media that he needed time to recuperate after having surgery to remove a lesion on his vocal chords.

The TV presenter, who has struggled with his voice on air in recent weeks, said on Instagram: “Sooo – a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn't sounded right these past few weeks – I've got you to thank... Got it checked – Doctors found a lesion on my vocal chords which I've had removed this weekend – thanks for all the kind messages – should be back on my feet soon.”

He added that he would be keeping quiet until his return to allow his vocal chords to heal. Famous friends of Theakston rushed to the comments to give their support.

Co-presenter Holden said: “We will miss you tomorrow.” Carol Vorderman added: “Rest up you ❤️. See you back at Global soon. You have great listeners btw spotting that.” Broadcaster Richard Bacon shared his own experience, telling Theakston: “Oh wow, that happened to me once - all the best - I had about 10 days, but I wasn’t allowed to say a word. Quite weird and fascinating experience.”

Davina McCall joined the well-wishers, saying: “Oh wow!!!!! Speedy recovery sweet cheeks ❤️❤️❤️❤️x sending you big healing hugs.”

Theakston, who previously worked as a DJ for BBC Radio 1, has hosted the heart Breakfast Show nationally since 2005. His co-presenter have included Harriet Scott, Emma Bunton and Amanda Holden, who joined Theakston on the show in 2019.