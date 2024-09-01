The Only Way is Essex reality TV star Pete Wicks is a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2024. Photo by BBC. | BBC

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing hasn’t even begun yet, but the journey could be over before its begun for 2024 contestant Pete Wicks as has has lots of “broken bones” - and it’s even led a medic to question “how he’s alive”.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, aged 36, gave the shocking health information while talking to his best friend and fellow reality TV star Sam Thompson on their podcast, Staying Relevant.

The TV personality said he hopes the issue won’t prevent him from taking part in this year’s dance contest, and he is now undergoing physio and daily feet exercises to help keep him in the show and improve his health.

Speaking on the podcast told his fans: "There has been an update on Strictly. I have now met everyone. It was very much first day of school vibes. And we basically did speed dating."

He went on to reveal that he has broken multiple bones in incidents over the years, but that he was not aware of his the damage to his body until he started his training for Strictly. “I had come straight from the physio and the doctors and the physio had basically told me that I'm a broken person and not entirely sure how I'm alive,” he said.

He continued: "I've got broken bones that I didn't even know about. Genuinely, not even joking, she was like 'do you know that's broke?' and I was like 'Is it?' She was like your body just seems to be overcompensating so you now have a weird posture. In physio, they get you to do these weird movements and you can just hear 'crack, crack' . . . my bones were just cracking.”

He then added: "She was like 'that's another one'. She was like 'you crack a lot, don't you.' I was like 'yes, I've not moved like this in a while'. “

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Wicks was also told he’s got flat feet - so now he’s got foot exercises and a full physio programme daily. “I've got this video and I have to do these foot exercises every morning. I've got a physio programme already after day one,” he said.

Wicks was speaking shortly after another reality TV friend, Olivia Attwood, revealed that he would be appearing alongside her in her new ITV reality show, Bad Boyfriends. Viewers will watch as Wicks poses as a fake TV host as he helps to trick the men taking part in to believing they are taking part in a new show named Brotopia.

The show actually sees men who have been declared rubbish partners by their girlfriends put through their paces by Attwood, who shot to fame when she appeared on ITV dating show Love Island. The hope is that the men will leave the show as good boyfriends.

Talking about the new show, Wicks said: "Flying to Greece to play the role of a fake host on a show called Brotopia wasn’t something I ever expected to be doing - it was such a great experience - and made even better when my pal Olivia arrived and crashed the party!

“The cast are brilliant and I’m looking forward to watching the series back and seeing if the couples can work on strengthening their relationship with Olivia’s help."

It remains to be seen if Wicks’ multiple broken bones will cause him to have difficulties on Strictly, but fans have already seen him suffer a medical issue while competing on a reality show. Last year, while on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Wicks broke his ribs.

The incident occurred when he tried to jump from a helicopter into a lake but knocked himself out cold with his backpack, as he hit the water and ended up face down.

He spoke about the accident again on the podcast and said: "I'm 36, and I haven't been to a gym in eight years. I broke three ribs (in SAS) and my ribs are still broken, which is going to be a pain. I feel sorry for whoever my partner is (on Strictly).”

He vowed, however, that his broken ribs, and other broken bones, would not stop him taking part in this year’s competition.