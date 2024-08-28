BBC boss Tim Davie addresses 'shocking' scandals involving Jermaine Jenas, Huw Edwards & Strictly

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
BBC Director General Tim Davie has described the recent scandals that have rocked the corporation as "shocking" as he addressed staff in the wake of multiple controversies involving high-profile figures and shows.

Earlier this month, Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children. Shortly after, Jermaine Jenas was dismissed for sending inappropriate texts to a female colleague at the corporation. Additionally, the Strictly Come Dancing show has faced its own turmoil, with several professional dancers being sacked due to their behaviour.

In an email sent to BBC staff this week, Mr Davie acknowledged the severity of the situation. He said: "Aside from the challenges of delivering such brilliant output, I want to acknowledge that this has been a demanding period for the BBC and everyone who works within it."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: "The shocking news about Huw Edwards and other stories, concerning some of our high-profile shows, have put the BBC in the spotlight. It can be challenging for us all when the BBC becomes the headline."

Mr Davie also admitted that the corporation has been "let down" by these incidents and emphasised the importance of learning from them to improve workplace culture. He added: "However, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and we know there will be lessons we can learn to ensure we have the strongest possible workplace culture.

BBC Director General Tim Davie has described the recent scandals that have rocked the corporation as "shocking" as he addressed staff in the wake of multiple controversies involving high-profile figures and shows.BBC Director General Tim Davie has described the recent scandals that have rocked the corporation as "shocking" as he addressed staff in the wake of multiple controversies involving high-profile figures and shows.
BBC Director General Tim Davie has described the recent scandals that have rocked the corporation as "shocking" as he addressed staff in the wake of multiple controversies involving high-profile figures and shows. | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Davie stressed that "building a positive culture and making the BBC a great place to work is a critical priority" for him. He reassured staff that while many feel proud of their teams and work environments, the goal is to make that sense of support and positivity universal across the organisation.

The Director General also thanked staff for their continued hard work and commitment, stating that he would continue to oversee "plans to transform" the BBC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The controversy involving Jermaine Jenas, a former One Show presenter and Match of the Day pundit, came to light last week when he was sacked by the BBC for sending inappropriate messages to two female colleagues.

Jenas, 41, has since publicly apologised for his actions, saying, "I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry. I have let myself down, my family, friends, and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology—especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry."

Related topics:Tim DavieJermaine JenasHuw EdwardsStrictly Come DancingBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.