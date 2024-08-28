Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC Director General Tim Davie has described the recent scandals that have rocked the corporation as "shocking" as he addressed staff in the wake of multiple controversies involving high-profile figures and shows.

Earlier this month, Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children. Shortly after, Jermaine Jenas was dismissed for sending inappropriate texts to a female colleague at the corporation. Additionally, the Strictly Come Dancing show has faced its own turmoil, with several professional dancers being sacked due to their behaviour.

In an email sent to BBC staff this week, Mr Davie acknowledged the severity of the situation. He said: "Aside from the challenges of delivering such brilliant output, I want to acknowledge that this has been a demanding period for the BBC and everyone who works within it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued: "The shocking news about Huw Edwards and other stories, concerning some of our high-profile shows, have put the BBC in the spotlight. It can be challenging for us all when the BBC becomes the headline."

Mr Davie also admitted that the corporation has been "let down" by these incidents and emphasised the importance of learning from them to improve workplace culture. He added: "However, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and we know there will be lessons we can learn to ensure we have the strongest possible workplace culture.

BBC Director General Tim Davie has described the recent scandals that have rocked the corporation as "shocking" as he addressed staff in the wake of multiple controversies involving high-profile figures and shows. | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Davie stressed that "building a positive culture and making the BBC a great place to work is a critical priority" for him. He reassured staff that while many feel proud of their teams and work environments, the goal is to make that sense of support and positivity universal across the organisation.

The Director General also thanked staff for their continued hard work and commitment, stating that he would continue to oversee "plans to transform" the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The controversy involving Jermaine Jenas, a former One Show presenter and Match of the Day pundit, came to light last week when he was sacked by the BBC for sending inappropriate messages to two female colleagues.

Jenas, 41, has since publicly apologised for his actions, saying, "I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry. I have let myself down, my family, friends, and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology—especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry."