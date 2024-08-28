Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jermaine Jenas, recently sacked by the BBC for sending inappropriate messages to two female colleagues, might still return to television, with TNT Sports considering bringing him back for upcoming football coverage.

Despite his dismissal, Jenas, 41, could continue in his role with TNT Sports and potentially be back on air for Manchester United's match after the international break, according to The Telegraph.

The former One Show presenter and Match of the Day pundit apologised for his actions after being taken off air, expressing deep regret for his behaviour. In an interview with The Sun: "I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry. I have let myself down, my family, friends, and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology - especially the women with whom I was messaging."

Jenas acknowledged that he has a problem and is seeking help, saying: "I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationships, and I know I need help. And I am getting help."

As TNT executives prepare to hold further discussions regarding Jenas's future, they are expected to gather more information on his departure from the BBC, added the report.

If satisfied with the findings, there is a possibility Jenas could return to commentary duty as soon as next month. TNT's first live Premier League match after the break is Manchester United's trip to Southampton on September 14, with a more likely return for Jenas being during the following midweek, when the Champions League resumes.

Jenas, who began presenting on The One Show in 2020, was once seen as a potential successor to Gary Lineker as the host of Match of the Day. He had been a regular pundit on the BBC's football coverage, including during Euro 2024. It comes after a BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Jenas has been married to model Ellie Penfold for 13 years. He told The Sun: “I’m not proud of what I wrote and what I said. And I do consider it cheating, yes, although nothing physical ever happened. This is all on me and I fully accept there is a level of responsibility that needs to be upheld when you’re a member of the BBC. And I fell below those standards. I must take the responsibility.”

During his football career, the father-of-four appeared for the England senior team 21 times and played for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

Jenas also hosts Formula E race coverage for TNT Sports. A Formula E spokesperson said: “Jermaine Jenas was part of Formula E’s presentation team for season 10, which ended in July this year. As per the process followed in previous seasons, we will announce our presenter line-up for season 11 in due course. This decision will be carefully considered, taking into account the high standards we expect to be upheld at Formula E.”

His agency, MC Saatchi, no longer represents him and his profile on the site now displays a “page not found” notice.