Disgraced BBC star Huw Edwards allegedly sexually assaulted a 27-year-old man in the toilets of a posh club after sending him sordid text messages.

It is now alleged that Edwards, 62, met up with a man behind his wife's back before groping him in a West End members' club. Edwards allegedly carried on despite being asked to stop - saying he liked the risk of getting caught.

The man, aged 27 at the time, told the Mail: "One of the most shocking things was how brazenly aggressive he was. I think he got off on the fact that he was a powerful figure and that he could get away with grabbing me in the toilets like that."

Before the meeting, Edwards allegedly bragged: "You’re getting assaulted in the Ivy. I’m so f***ing horny it’s indecent."

Edwards also said he felt "very possessive" about the 27-year-old - warning he would "kill" anyone who looked at him. The alleged victim described the encounter as "overwhelmingly predatory" and said he broke off contact with Edwards afterwards.

According to the Daily Mail, the man started following Edwards on Instagram in early 2021. He was aged 27 at the time and almost immediately got a direct message back from the BBC star saying ‘Welcome.’ After a few weeks of exchanging Instagram messages, the two then swapped phone numbers and started using WhatsApp to communicate.

MailOnline says it has seen a series of WhatsApp exchanges in which Edwards sends the man raunchy messages and explicit pictures of his private parts as well as other photographs of himself. In one exchange Edwards urged his younger companion not to wear any underpants for their date - but joking that he must wear them because he is on BBC news later that night.

It comes after the BBC demanded Edwards return more than £200k of his salary earned after his arrest for making child abuse images. BBC Chair Samir Shah told staff Edwards had "behaved in bad faith" in a letter last week.

Last month, Edwards admitted being sent a string of child sex images - including sexual videos of a boy as young as seven. He received the pictures on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021 including a video of a boy aged under nine.

Edwards has been contacted for comment by The Daily Mail and The Sun.