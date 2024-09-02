Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jan Deane was also a breakfast radio host and much-loved newsreader and many former colleagues have paid tribute to her.

Australian politician and Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allen shared the news on X and said: “You may not know her name, but so many of us in regional Victoria would instantly recognise the voice of Jan Deane. Jan was an incredible journalist-a Shepparton girl who I first met when she was reading the news for Bendigo’s own 3BO.”

Jacinta Allen also said: “She clocked up an impressive 20 years at the ABC, leaving the Melbourne newsroom to tell the stories of her own community in Shepparton.

“Jan was passionate about regional Victoria and the issues that matter to regional Victorians.

Newsreader Jane Deane has died at the age of 70 | ABC Gouldburn Murray/Facebook

“My heart goes out to her family, friends and colleagues. Thank you Jan, for being such a strong voice for country communities.”

Many colleagues have also taken to Facebook to share their memories of Jan Deane. One said: “Broken hearted to find out the beautiful Jan Deane has passed. Met her at GMv6 on work exp and then via stag. I’m 1 of so many she loved & mentored and her voice was unbelievable. So many memories I have laughing with Jan & her love, support & encouragement was neer ending. Sheppharton has lost an icon & the world has lost a beautiful loving soul Sing with the angels jan until we meet again xxx.”

Jan Dane worked as a journalist and newsreader at ABC in Shepparton, Bendigo, Ballarat and Melbourne and had been a breakfast show host at Victorian regional radio station 3SR. Former colleague Warwick Long said: 'We lost a great one who sat next to me in ABC Shepparton for years. A beautiful singing voice, a sly sense of humour and an eye for detail. Hosted a Shepparton TV show, read the state ABC news bulletin and loved amateur theatre.”