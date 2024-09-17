Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Theakston revealed earlier today he has Stage 1 laryngeal cancer - oncologist, Professor Robert Thomas reveals the causes, symptoms and treatment options for throat cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer can present in many different ways and, as an oncologist for thirty years, I thought I'd seen them all - until Jamie Theakston's announcement on Tuesday (September 17), revealing he has throat cancer. The popular Heart Radio breakfast DJ, decided to go to his doctor only after concerned listeners posted on Instagram that his voice had changed. They must have known that this is usually the first sign of problems with the vocal cords.

A hoarse voice does not necessary mean cancer, in fact many presenters, singers, teachers, public speakers, and others who use their voice extensively are prone to ‘singer's nodules’, also known as vocal cord nodules. These are benign (non-cancerous) growths that form on the vocal cords due to repeated vocal strain contributed by other factors such as acid reflux and smoking. These can usually be treated with rest, stopping smoking and taking antacids (if relevant), vocal training, or even laser surgery. They are, however, associated with an increased risk of laryngeal cancer which is why Jamie sensibly agreed to go for a biopsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his announcement, on Instagram , Jamie indicated that the cancer is early - stage 1 in fact - which, carries a good prognosis. Latest figures from Cancer Research UK suggest that 95% of people are cured but about 10% still require removal of the voice box (laryngectomy). This is only required if initial treatments fail.

Laryngectomy, although lifesaving, is devastating for anyone having to go through it, but losing the natural voice would be even more impactful for a radio presenter. Good alternative communication methods, such as a voice prosthesis or electronic device, mean people can get by on a day to day basis but continuing to be a DJ would be unfeasible. The likelihood of needing this surgery does up with advancing stage so his fans may not have only helped saved his life, his quality of life and career too.

Jamie Theakston has revealed is Stage 1 throat cancer diagnosis | PA

Why did Jamie get cancer of the larynx?

Some people get cancer with no obvious causes but this is rare with those arising in the larynx or rest of the head and neck area. By far the most common cause of throat cancer is smoking cigarettes and other forms of tobacco such as cigars, pipes and more recently even smokeless tobacco products such as vapes . It is know that Jamie Theakston had smoked in the past although the amount or for how long is not public knowledge.

Laryngeal cancer can also be associated with chronic acid reflux from the stomach which irritates the vocal cords. More recently Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection has been established as a contributory factor in over 70% of cases particularly HPV-16, which was thought to be the case with Michael Douglas' throat cancer . Over 90% of adults already have HPV so avoiding oral sex is unlikely to reduce the impact now. Fortunately, the vaccine is dramatically dropping HPV related cervical cancers in women and following the introduction, of HPV vaccines in 12 year old boys it is hoped that the rates of other HPV related cancers in men, including the throat, will drop.

What next for Jamie Theakston after cancer diagnosis?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medical treatments depend on how small the cancer is. For really small cancers, a surgeon may be able to use a laser to remove the tumour, often preserving the voice. Careful observation would be required for many years after this procedure to make sure there is no relapse. External beam radiation using high-energy X-rays will kill the cancer completely in 95% of cases. With modern precision techniques most people's voice will recover well after about two to three months. In some people post radiotherapy the quality of the voice may become rougher (hoarse), more breathy, strained or quiet, and may tire more easily.

Self-help strategies to reduce the risk of cancer relapse

As an oncologist specialising in lifestyle and integrative care, people often ask what they can do to reduce their risk of their cancer coming back and lower their risks of side effects. With laryngeal cancer in mind, these are my tips:

Signs of throat cancer

Fortunately throat cancer is fairly rare especially in non-smokers but you should go to the doctors if you, or someone else has noticed a change in your voice, such as sounding hoarse; pain when swallowing or difficulty swallowing ; a lump or swelling in your neck; a long-lasting cough or breathlessness; a persistent sore throat or earache or a high-pitched wheezing noise when you breathe.

In conclusion, although we cannot completely eliminate cancer or relapse after treatment, we can do a lot to reduce the risks. For those of you who are interested in more evidence based practical advice you may be interested in my book " How to Live " which provides more in-depth explanations of how and why lifestyle interacts with cancer disease and effects longevity.