Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée reveals which One Direction member that threw him against a wall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s ex fiancée has named the band member who allegedly threw Liam against a wall. Speaking on the Logan Paul Podcast in 2022 Liam Payne, 31, shared that there was a backstage altercation between him and another 1D band member but didn’t name who it was.
The Strip That Down singer said: “There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall. So I said to him, "If you don't remove those hands there's a high likelihood you'll never use them again.”’
Liam’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry, who dated the singer on and off for four years - has now revealed exactly who it was. In response to a TikTok user who brought up the mystery and commented “You can't convince me it wasn't Louis”.
On her TikTok Maya said: “could not hold this information any more', explaining: 'I see this all the time, everywhere, I've heard this insufferable story so many times…he told me it was Zayn, [Malik] so…”
One Direction were formed by Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger on X-Factor in 2010. The band consisted of Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.
The band had global success with hits including ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, ‘Perfect’ and ‘Night Changes’. Zayn Malik left the group in March 2015 right in the middle of their ‘On The Road Again’ tour. A year later the pop-group took an indefinite hiatus and have all had their own success with solo music careers.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.