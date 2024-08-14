Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images. | Kate Green/Getty Images

One Direction singer Liam Payne has found himself in hot water with fans after making a 'misogynistic' comment towards his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

The ‘Sunshine’ singer, aged 30, found himself the focus of some unwanted attention after Cassidy, age 25, shared a TikTok video of the pair showing off their outfits ahead of date night in Manchester.

As Cassidy, who is thought to have been dating Payne for around two years, described her outfit -a fitted black waistcoat and cropped trousers - Liam looked deadpan into the camera and said: “Looking good, nice and covered up for once.”

Viewers were quick to pull Payne up on his comment, claiming he was being 'misogynistic' and applying “double standards”. Many took to X to point out that Payne, who rose to fame as a teenager on ITV talent contest “X Factor” as part of boyband One Direction, was being hypocritical as he has posed shirtless on his Instagram page and previously released a single called ‘Strip That Down’.

The song includes the lyrics “But c'mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah). Oh, strip that down, girl.” The song appears to be a written from a first person perspective as it also includes the lyric "You know I used to be in 1D, but now I’m out free."

One said: “: '“Looking good, nice and covered up for once” ???? Girl i know you faking that laugh at the end'; 'meanwhile these are his insta stories'; the fact that he would always claim to be the “nice” and “kind” one from 1d…. yikes! a soon to be raging misogynist (sic).”

Sharing previous images Payne has posted on his social media of him bare-chested one person referred to him as “Mr If You’ve Got It Flaunt It” and “a man who loves to show off his body”. Another person simply called him a “disgusting man”. One more declared his comment was “wild”.

Some fans did come to his defence, however. One argued that it’s impossible to make judgements on other people’s relationships from a short video. One said: “So many people think they know exactly what’s going on based on a 6 seconds video. It’s disgusting how so many people find it so easy to hate. Shame on you.”

It seems all was fine between the pair, however, as they were later photographed enjoying their evening together.