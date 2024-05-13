New reality TV show being launched by Louis Tomlinson's twin sisters Daisy and Phoebe
The twin sisters of singing sensation Louis Tomlinson are reportedly set to make their own reality TV show - and the former One Direction singer will appear.
Daisy and Phoebe, aged 20, are said to have filmed scenes for a potential pilot of the show with the same people who made ‘The Only Way is Essex’ earlier this year.
A source told The Sun: “The cameras follow the glamorous duo around as they go about their lives. Of course, there is hope that once it is commissioned Louis will make an appearance.”
The 20-year-old twins, who are the younger siblings of Louis, aged 32, already have a huge fanbase - they have two million followers between them on social media. The reality show would allow their fans to get a sneak peak in to what their everyday looks like.
For Phoebe, this would mean showing her life as a new mum. Phoebe had a baby girl called Olive Johannah Varley with her footballer boyfriend Jack Varley, aged 26, on January 3.
Olive's middle name, Johannah, is a tribute to Phoebe, Daisy and Louis’ late mum Johannah Deakin. She died of leukaemia at the age of 43 in December 2016.
The source continued: “It's great for the young audience that channels are trying to tap into. Phoebe is a new mum and Daisy dates a rising footballer so there is a lot to document.”
Daisy or Phoebe have so far remained tight lipped about the rumours, and have instead continued to post on their respective Instagram pages about their day-to-day lives.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.