New reality TV show being launched by Louis Tomlinson's twin sisters Daisy and Phoebe

Louis Tomlinson with his twin sisters Daisy and Phoebe. Photo by Instagram/ @the.daisytomlinson

The younger twin sisters of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson are set to record their own reality TV show.

The twin sisters of singing sensation Louis Tomlinson are reportedly set to make their own reality TV show - and the former One Direction singer will appear.

Daisy and Phoebe, aged 20, are said to have filmed scenes for a potential pilot of the show with the same people who made ‘The Only Way is Essex’ earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A source told The Sun: “The cameras follow the glamorous duo around as they go about their lives. Of course, there is hope that once it is commissioned Louis will make an appearance.”

The 20-year-old twins, who are the younger siblings of Louis, aged 32, already have a huge fanbase - they have two million followers between them on social media. The reality show would allow their fans to get a sneak peak in to what their everyday looks like.

For Phoebe, this would mean showing her life as a new mum. Phoebe had a baby girl called Olive Johannah Varley with her footballer boyfriend Jack Varley, aged 26, on January 3.

Olive's middle name, Johannah, is a tribute to Phoebe, Daisy and Louis’ late mum Johannah Deakin. She died of leukaemia at the age of 43 in December 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The source continued: “It's great for the young audience that channels are trying to tap into. Phoebe is a new mum and Daisy dates a rising footballer so there is a lot to document.”