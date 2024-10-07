Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A renowned actor and acclaimed theatre director has died, just two weeks before the start of her latest show.

British/Maltese actor Polly March, aged 77, died just two weeks before the opening night of a show she had directed.

March trained at the prestigious The Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, and worked in most theatres across the UK. She played several major roles, from Hermia to Queen Victoria during her career.

She also worked extensively on radio in the UK, and recorded all of the Narnia series for the BBC, with Paul Schofield and David Suchet. In 2006, she moved back to Malta. Once there, she performed in many noteable plays such as Habeas Corpus, Talking Heads, Allo Allo, Calendar Girls, Much Ado about Nothing and Star of Strait Street.

As well as performing, she also directed several memorable productions including The Alchemist, The Mousetrap, Blithe Spirit and The Taming of The Shrew. At the time of her death, she was directing the upcoming first-ever staging in Malta of William Shakespeare's Coriolanus, which will be opening at Sliema's Salesians Theatre on Friday October 25.

In a statement, the Salesians Theatre said that despite illness, it was March's explicit wish to see the production brought to life. They also confirmed that the show would still be going ahead, but did not give any details about what March’s illness was.

Actorand director Polly March has died at the age of 77. March is photographed performing as Madam Arcati, as well as director, in Malta Amateur Dramatic Club's (MADC) Blithe Spirit at The MADC Playhouse in 2015. Photo by Facebook/MADC. | Facebook/MADC

The statement read: "In honour of her vision we are committed to ensuring Coriolanus is staged as planned.” The theatre also announced that Mel Drake, a lecturer at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland will step in anddirect the play.

Many tributes have been left to March. Malta Amateur Dramatic Club (MADC) wrote a tribute on Facebook. “Polly March. The mark that this gifted actress, stage director and nurturer of young talent has left within MADC is an indelible one. Rest in peace dear Molly (Pace) as she used to enjoy referring to herself! Mayshe rest in peace,” they said.

Director and actor Stephen Oliver said: "One of the great stalwarts of Maltese theatre gone today. Polly March your legacy will live on in those who you directed, your acting colleagues and the young actors you tutored and guided."

An X user who goes by the handle @Zemploid, who knew March personally, wrote: “Godspeed,Polly. I, for one, shall miss you. What a privilege to have worked, acted and directed with you, and what great memories were made. Rest now.”