A Spanish fighter pilot has been killed after his F-18 jet crashed.

The horrific accident occurred on Friday (4 October) in the town of Peralejos in Teruel and the plane is not believed to have been carrying weapons. The Civil Guard and Firefighters were called into the area.

It was one of the two F-18 jets from Torrejon Air Base in Madrid that crashed. They were both flying at a low altitude of below 2,000 feet as they conducted a training exercise.

The jets were piloted by a lieutenant and a captain who were based at Zaragoza Air Base. Spanish Air Force sources told Heraldo that "rescue means have been activated and the pilot is being searched."

Eyewitnesses described seeing the jet descending quickly before crashing into the forest and sparking a fire. A statement from the Spanish Air Force indicated that the pilot had no chance to eject safely before the crash. Emergency services responded, but the pilot, Pablo Estrada Martin, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. The death of the pilot has deeply shaken the Spanish Air Force, and a period of mourning has been declared.

A statement on social media from the Spanish Air Force said: “We regret to inform you that the death of our colleague, Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada Martin, assigned to Wing 12, has been confirmed in the F-18 accident. We share in the grief of his family and friends. Rest in peace, comrade.”