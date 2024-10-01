Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Footage released by the US military shows the dramatic moment a Russian fighter jet nearly collided with a US aircraft.

The US Air Force had been tracking a Russian nuclear-capable TU-95 bomber flying through Alaska’s air defence identification zone (Adiz) at the time of the altercation. The video shows the American monitoring the Russian bomber from a distance as it was flying in international airspace off the Alaskan coast last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suddenly, a Russian Su-35 Flanker fighter jet flies between the two aircraft on its side. The F-16 fighter jet from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) was forced to dodge the manoeuvre by diving out of the way of the Russian aircraft.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North American Aerospace Defense Command said the Russian jet's conduct was "unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all.” The incident occurred on 23 September, with the video released on Monday (30 September).

Eight Russian military planes and four navy vessels - including two submarines - have come close to the “last frontier” in the past week as Russia and China have conducted joint military drills, beginning on September 10. A Pentagon spokesperson said there was no cause for alarm as the aircrafts have yet to breach U.S. airspace. “It's not the first time that we've seen the Russians and the Chinese flying in the vicinity and that's something that we obviously closely monitor,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news conference.