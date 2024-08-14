Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A desperate search is underway for a pilot after fighter jets crashed mid-air in France.

The two French fighter jets crashed in northeastern France with the pilot of one of the planes taken to hospital. The search for the other pilot is ongoing.

The jets crashed this morning (Wednesday 14 August) in the Autreville area, between Vosges and Meurthe-et-Moselle, south of Colombey-les-Belles in northeastern France, and close to the German border. One pilot who ejected during the incident has been located, according to French media who said the soldier was injured but conscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A desperate search is underway for a pilot after fighter jets crashed mid-air in France. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French firefighters did not know if there was more crew on the aircraft or the location of the pilot of the other plane, or the person he was training. The pilot of the other plane is believed to have been an instructor.

Police, firefighters, and the forestry service were all involved in the search. Armed Forces minister Sebastian Lecornu posted on X, formerly Twitter: "An accident involving two Rafales from the Rafale 3/4 “Aquitaine” Transformation Squadron took place in Meurthe et Moselle. One of the pilots has been found, he is safe and sound. The search is still ongoing."

Describing the crash site, one of the rescue workers told French media there was "debris everywhere". Drones were introduced as part of the major search operation as emergency workers continue to trace the missing passengers. The Rafales aircraft can carry up to three people on board, and is divided by a two-seated area and a single-seater.