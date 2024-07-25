Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Russian fighter jets escorted two RAF Typhoon aircraft and an RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea.

A Su-27 fighter jet was mobilised to escort the British aircraft, a Ministry of Defence statement said. The ministry wrote on Wednesday (24 July): “The Russian fighter crew identified the air targets as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two RAF Typhoon fighters. When the Russian fighter approached, foreign military aircraft made a turn from the State Border of the Russian Federation.”

It comes days after Russian fighter planes scrambled to intercept two US Air Force B-52H bombers approaching its border, the Russian MoD said on Telegram. "Russian airspace control systems located a group aerial target over the Barents Sea waters approaching the State border of the Russian Federation," the post read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russian fighter jets escorted two RAF Typhoon aircraft and an RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MiG-29 and MiG-31 jets were mobilised to "prevent a violation of the State border." Upon the Russian jets’ approach, the US bombers turned away from the border, the post added.

It also comes less than a week after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the first world leader to address the British Cabinet in person in almost 30 years. Sir Keir Starmer said the visit to Downing Street was a "very special moment". In a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian President, the Prime Minister said the UK is "united in our Parliament" in supporting Kyiv for as long as possible.