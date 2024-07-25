Russian fighter jets scramble to escort two RAF Typhoons over Black Sea - days after preventing US bombers violating border
A Su-27 fighter jet was mobilised to escort the British aircraft, a Ministry of Defence statement said. The ministry wrote on Wednesday (24 July): “The Russian fighter crew identified the air targets as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two RAF Typhoon fighters. When the Russian fighter approached, foreign military aircraft made a turn from the State Border of the Russian Federation.”
It comes days after Russian fighter planes scrambled to intercept two US Air Force B-52H bombers approaching its border, the Russian MoD said on Telegram. "Russian airspace control systems located a group aerial target over the Barents Sea waters approaching the State border of the Russian Federation," the post read.
MiG-29 and MiG-31 jets were mobilised to "prevent a violation of the State border." Upon the Russian jets’ approach, the US bombers turned away from the border, the post added.
It also comes less than a week after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the first world leader to address the British Cabinet in person in almost 30 years. Sir Keir Starmer said the visit to Downing Street was a "very special moment". In a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian President, the Prime Minister said the UK is "united in our Parliament" in supporting Kyiv for as long as possible.
Mr Zelensky thanked the UK for its "unity" with and backing for Kyiv and said "we feel this support". He stated he wanted to discuss "strong decisions" in the war in Ukraine.
