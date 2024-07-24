Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is heading for the North Sea for “trials” following a lengthy period in the repairs yard.

On Monday morning (22 July), HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed under the Forth Bridge in Rosyth, Fife, Scotland, on her way to the North Sea. It was confirmed that repairs to fix a mechanical fault which broke the carrier’s starboard propeller were completed last week, with crucial upgrades also being made to the vessel.

A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has completed her defect repair work and capability upgrades at Rosyth and will now undergo a period of sea trials to prepare for future tasking.” According to the Marine Vessel Traffic live tracker, the 65,000 tonne carrier is sailing into the open sea.

Temporary flight restrictions were implemented at the request of Police Scotland, which apply to unmanned craft. Measures were approved by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Secretary of State for Transport “due to the high-profile status of this event” - being deemed necessary for national defence and security.

HMS Queen Elizabeth goes under the Forth bridges as she heads back to sea. (Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS) | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

The ship's crew had to lower its radio mast to allow it to pass underneath the Forth Bridge, which has clearance of 150ft. The HMS Queen Elizabeth is 184ft tall with its mast up. The ship, which can carry up to 40 aircraft, and is equipped with a flight deck, chapel and medical centre, weighs 65,000 tonnes and is capable of travelling at over 25 knots.

It is yet to be confirmed what the future holds for HMS Queen Elizabeth, after being removed from frontline operations in February. She was due to take charge of a UK Carrier Strike Group during Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War - but those plans were shelved after a fault was found during pre-sailing checks on February 4.

Her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, replaced her. The coupling on the starboard propeller of HMS Queen Elizabeth had misaligned, with the Royal Navy previously stating that this was caused by “wear and tear”.

