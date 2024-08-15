Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two French pilots have died after their Rafale fighter jets collided in mid-air.

One pilot ejected after the crash over northeastern France on Wednesday (14 August), but authorities had launched a desperate search for a missing instructor and a student pilot on the second jet. The two French pilots were found dead after the rare incident which occurred over Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France.

President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We learn with sadness the death of Capt Sebastien Mabire and Lt Matthis Laurens in an air accident in a Rafale training mission. The nation shares the grief of their families and brothers in arms at airbase 113 in Saint-Dizier”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two French pilots have died after their Rafale jets collided in mid-air. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One of the pilots was found safe and sound,” defence minister Sebastien Lecornu said earlier on X. It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

“We heard a loud noise, around 12.30pm (10.30 GMT),” Patrice Bonneaux, deputy mayor of Colombey-les-Belles, told AFP. It was not the usual sonic boom of a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier, he said. “It was a strange noise, a percussive sound”.“I assumed that two planes had collided, but we didn’t believe it,” he said, adding that a road bordering a nearby forest had been cordoned off.

The Rafales aircraft can carry up to three people on board, and is divided by a two-seated area and a single-seater. Accidents involving Rafale jets are rare.

In December 2007, a Rafale jet crashed near Neuvic in southwestern France. Investigators concluded that the pilot had become disoriented. That was believed to be the first crash of a Rafale. In September 2009, two Rafale aircraft went down as they flew back to the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle off the coast of Perpignan after completing a test flight. One pilot died.