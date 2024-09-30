New Edinburgh-made fighter jet radar takes to the skies for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An advanced new radar developed by engineers at Leonardo UK in Edinburgh has taken to the skies for the first time. It will equip Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots with the ability to locate, identify and suppress enemy air defences.

The latest prototype of the radar, called the European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mark 2, flew today on a UK Typhoon test and evaluation aircraft out of BAE Systems’ flight test facility in Lancashire.

The flight is the latest milestone in the ongoing development programme for the UK Typhoon. It will strengthen the aircraft’s control of the airspace and provide cutting-edge electronic warfare capabilities, making it an even more potent part of NATO’s frontline fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Air Commodore Nick Lowe, Head Capability Delivery Combat Air and Typhoon Senior Responsible Officer, Royal Air Force said: "Evolution of Typhoon’s air combat capability is paramount to ensure Typhoon continues to deter potential aggressors, defend our nation and defeat our adversaries wherever we need to fly and fight whether for the UK or in our staunch support to the NATO alliance. This first flight of this ECRS Mk2 prototype new radar in the test aircraft is a positive step towards ensuring this."

The Typhoon completed a successful flight fitted with the ECRS Mk2 Radar built in Edinbugh.

Tim Bungey, Chief Engineer for ECRS Mk2 at Leonardo UK, said that in parallel with the trials, the radar’s production design has also been progressing apace. “The development of the ECRS Mk2 is fully utilising the UK’s world-class radar design skills. Over the past few months, its Processor, Receiver, and Antenna Power Supply and Control (APSC) units have all been re-engineered from the prototype design to further enhance the capacity, capability, and performance of the Mk2 system in alignment with the new antenna and electronic warfare capability.”

Andy Holden, Radar Delivery Director at BAE Systems, said the development of Typhoon’s radar supported more than 600 jobs across the UK’s combat air industry. “Programmes such as the ECRS Mk2 ensure the UK retains a sovereign capability to develop and integrate cutting edge systems in to frontline combat aircraft such as Typhoon. Through this work we are directly supporting critical know-how and sustaining hundreds of highly-skilled jobs.”

Nick Moore, Typhoon DepHd Capability Acquisition at DE&S, said: “This is another landmark moment in this strategically important programme which will provide the RAF with battle-winning technology that gives them the edge to protect the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ECRS Mk2 radar will further transform Eurofighter Typhoon’s control of the air and provide exceptional capability our adversaries will struggle to match.”

The first flight follows a programme of integration, ground-based testing delivered through a successful collaboration between MoD DE&S, the RAF and industry leaders Leonardo UK and BAE Systems.