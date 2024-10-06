TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dies tragically at 25 | itstaylorrousseau/Instagram

Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s death was announced by her husband Cameron Grigg in an emotional post.

Cameron Grigg took to Instagram to share the tragic news that his wife, TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg had died at the age of 25. He said: “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age. This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her. She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.

“Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation. More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever.

She doesn’t owe anyone, anything. But she would want everyone to know that she's more than ok. While her earthly body is still here waiting to give the gift of life, we know her spirit is in heaven dancing in the streets made of gold with all her beauty and grace. Her endless shoe/boot collection. And her rhinestones and turquoise jewelry.

“She’s no longer in pain, but her body has been made whole in Jesus name. We can praise God that she will endure no more suffering and she is truly set free from these earthly chains! SHES BEEN MADE WHOLE AND PERFECT!

Cameron Grigg went on to say that “With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order. Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance.

“A friend set up a gofundme for anyone who would like to contribute. And even if you can’t contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed. I’ll share the link and really appreciate if y’all would share it as well.”

“I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time. The link will be in my bio as well.

Taylor only celebrated her 25th birthday last month and posted a video on TikTok, ‘Spend My Bday with Me’ where Taylor filmed herself going out for brunch with her husband Cameron.