TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth's cause of death has been confirmed as a heart condition, four months after her untimely passing, which left her followers in shock.

According to an autopsy report released by Maryland’s Chief Medical Examiner, Roth’s death has been classified as “natural,” resulting from cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis - a condition characterised by an irregular heartbeat caused by scarring on the heart muscle.

Her sudden passing had sparked widespread speculation, particularly after it was revealed that her parents had requested a welfare check following a concerning post on her TikTok account.

The Annapolis Police Department responded to the request in April, conducting a welfare check at Roth’s apartment after her parents reported they had not heard from her for some time. It was during this visit that Roth was found dead.

TikTok and Instagram influencer Kyle Marisa Roth, known for sharing celebrity stories with her ‘you want more? I'll give you more’ catchphrase, who has died aged 36. Photo by Instagram/thekylemarisa. | Instagram/thekylemarisa

Following her passing, Roth’s family took to social media to confirm her death, with her sister Lindsay Roth sharing the news with her followers. At the time, the cause of death was still uncertain, fueling further speculation.

Lindsay Roth described her sister as someone who “touched so many people with her humour, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more—she had so many gifts.”

In May 2023, Roth shared her delight when singer Lewis Capaldi revealed he was a fan of hers on social media by posting her iconic catchphrase. Posting a screenshot of Capaldi’s post, she wrote: “Officially announcing my retirement now because I’ll never top this “give me more” moment.”

Alongside her celebrity and entertainment videos, Roth used her platform to speak about her health struggles, in particular after a battle with colon cancer. She also shared insights into mental health awareness, body positivity, and self-care, which resonated with her followers.

Roth had more than 200,000 followers across her TikTok and Instagram pages followers, including celebrities like Julia Fox who said: “I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she didn’t suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”