Tiktoker Amanda Mantey, better known to her fans as Mandy Cross, has died at the age of 24 after seeking hospital treatment.

The social media star died “unexpectedly and mysteriously” died on Sunday (September 15) after visiting the hospital, according to local news reports.

It is reported that she went to hospital for a mild illness. The precise circumstances of her untimely death are not known.

Her sudden death has caused an outpouring of grief from her fellow content creators. One person expressed their sadness at her “painful exit”. Another said: “May her soul rest is perfect peace.” A third said: “no no no no no why why why God R.I.P.”

TikToker Amanda Mantey, known as Mandy Cross, has died aged 24. Photo by TikTok. | TikTok

One person, who seemed to know her personally, posted a video of Cross laughing and talking in to the camera. The video on the caption read: “My friend went to the hospital and never returned” with a crying face emoji. In the comments one person said: “My heart is shattered”, along with a broken heart emoji. Another person wrote: “Take heart dear. May her soul rest in perfect peace.” Many people also posted crying face emojis.

Mantey had gained a significant following on TikTok, where she was known for her vibrant personality and engaging content. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday September 24 and an online obituary has been set up in her name.