An influencer and dad-of-two has been found dead four weeks after he went missing.

Joel Pringle was last seen at an address in the Whitsunday Region of Queensland, Australia, days after celebrating his milestone 40th birthday last month.

The last known sighting of him was at around 4.30pm on Monday, August 19, at a property on Waite Creek Court, Cannonvale. His disappearance sparked a massive search, particularly in the Conway National Park area where his phone was last detected. His family, local volunteers and the authorities all joined the search.

His partner Eve Houghton, who he shared two young children with, announced on Wednesday (September 18) that their search efforts had resulted in Pringle being found - but that he had died. She said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Joel was found late yesterday evening. Unfortunately he passed away,”

Continuing her message, which she wrote in a Facebook group dedicated to the search, she said: “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has come together in the search for Joel – family, friends, and the many people who travelled from far and wide to help.

“We are incredibly thankful to the police, water police, SES, and local businesses that displayed flyers and posters. To everyone who offered their support and kindness - your love and care will forever be treasured by Joel's family and close friends.”

Influencer and dad-of-two Joel Pringle has been found dead four weeks after he went missing. Photo by Facebook/Find Joel Pringle group. | Facebook/Find Joel Pringle group

Pringle was an Instagram influencer who ran a self-titled logo designing company, selling iconic cartoon-style sketches. His logos were used by businesses across the world, and his clients included big names such as Foot Locker, The Mad Hueys, KFC, and Pringles.

Originally from Melbourne, Pringle and his family moved to the coastal area of the Whitsundays in 2019 to live on a yacht, sharing their journey online with his more than 44,000 followers. Since then, he used his platform to speak about the benefits of his nomad lifestyle and also offered classes to teach others how to start their own businesses.

Photos posted online show Joel, his partner, and their two young sons, enjoying their life together. In recent months, he had shared exciting new upcoming personal and professional projects, including plans to build a home on some land that the couple had bought.

In March, he urged his followers to beware of the what he called a “silent killer” - letting your dreams slip away. He said: “It's those little things that you tell yourself you're fine with when you can feel in your body that you're not.

“Those little things that will make you look back at the last decade or two with regret and worry that you never lived up to your potential. Those little things that slowly niggle away at the fire inside you. Don't let yourself slip into that trap. Don't let anything stand in your way! Go get it!”

In his last post on Instagram, just days before he vanished, Joel grinned he told followers he had just done an early morning gym session. In high spirits, he said: “Good morning everybody! It's bright and early this morning, I think it's in the fives baby - I think it's in the fives! This is the first time I have been up in the fives in about a year! About a whole year. That's amazing. Woo! Gym work out done! Breakfast about to be cooked.” Speaking directly to his clients, he added: “Your logos also about to be cooked.”

His worried relatives raised the alarm after the father vanished, seemingly with his car. He had celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday August 14, just five days before going missing.

Fans have left many tributes on his social media pages. One person said: “You left behind a wicked legacy! Crafting brands with your characters. Your creative spirit will live on and your love will forever remain your little fam.” Another said: “So so terribly sorry for the loss of Joel, may he find peace.”

No details have been made available regarding the circumstances of his death, but it is being treated as non-suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.