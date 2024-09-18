Model and influencer Maecee Marie Lathers, aged 24, who is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing two people when she crashed her car while high on drugs. Photo by Instagram/@maecee_marie. | Instagram/@maecee_marie

A social media model held her head in her hands as a judge declared her to be “extremely dangerous” after two people were killed when she allegedly ran a red light and crashed her car into two others.

Twenty-four-year-old social media model Maecee Marie Lathers allegedly killed two people when she crashed her car in to two other vehicles while under the influence of drugs.

Arrest records said that the influencer was traveling at approximately 57mph five seconds before the crash, which happened in Miami, United States, last month, with the accelerator at 100%. The car increased speed to 78mph at the moment it crashed into the other vehicles, however, according to American publication NBC.

Lathers told police she was on 'tuci' - a drug that comes in a pink powder form that contains a mix of psychoactive substances. The drug is also labelled as 'pink cocaine' and is usually made of ketamine and other substances. She is now facing a lengthy list of charges that include driving under the influence manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license and causing injury.

During a court hearing on Monday (September 16), Lathers held her head in her hands and rocked back and forth as she faced a judge who was deciding whether she would stay in jail or be let out on bond. Defence attorneys asked for Lathers, of Miami Gardens, to be granted house arrest, but Judge Teresa Pooler ordered that she remain in jail, according to local news reports. The judge said: “I think she’s extremely dangerous,” and gave this as the reason why she denied her bond.

Police said Lathers told officers who attended the crash scene that she was high on the party drug “tusi,” also known as “pink cocaine,” and time-travelled “from the future and had a crystal ball”. Two people, Abraham Ismael and his friend Jesus Rubio, both died as a result of the crash, which happened on Saturday August 10.

Authorities also said Lathers wasn’t supposed to be driving at the time of the incident as her license had been suspended since January. According to police, she ran a red light a short time before the crash and then smashed into a Range Rover and a Suzuki. Ismael, a father, and Rubio were in the Suzuki. The Range Rover driver was injured but survived.

Police said Lathers, who has 14K followers on her Instagram account, tried to walk away from the scene but was held back by bystanders who had seen her flee the scene and confronted her. Newly released CCTV footage apparently shows her walking away from the crash site as onlookers rush to try to help the victims.

In court, a Miami police detective said Lathers was given Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, after the crash but didn’t recall anything about the crash 12 hours later. The detective said, however, that it’s common for this to happen when someone is given the overdose-reversal drug. Toxicology reports showed that Lathers tested positive for ketamine and MDMA, two common ingredients in “tusi.”

A recently-released police body camera video also shows Lathers writhing on the ground and screaming before first responders put her into an ambulance. When prosecutors played the footage in court Lathers cried.

The judge also said Lathers’ actions showed “no responsibility” for others in the community and “a lack of regard.” The influencer is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuersday October 22, with tentative trial dates set for November.