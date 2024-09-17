Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An influencer and her sister have been kindnapped, tortured and murdered after making an innocent mistake in a family photo.

Rayane and Rithiely Alves Porto were stabbed to death after Brazilian gangsters mistakenly thought the sisters were from a rival group.

Posing together, aspiring councillor Rayane was seen doing the sign of the horns and Rithiely was sticking her tongue out. Unbeknown to them, Rayane’s hand gesture is commonly known as the devil sign hand gesture, which led the gang to incorrectly believe that the sisters belonged to a rival gang.

Rayane, aged 25, and Rithiely, age 28, were snatched along with their brother and another man on Friday night (September 13), after they left an festival, according to local news reports. They were reportedly taken to a house which the gang used as a hideout in Porto Esperidião, the west of capital Brazil, before being tortured by around seven people. During the attacks, the suspects allegedly demanded money from the victims so they wouldn't kill them.

One of the men, not their brother, managed to escape by jumping over a wall and alerted the police. He told the police that he suffered a session of torture, both psychological and physical, by the attackers, who identified themselves as members of a criminal faction.

When officers then attended, both sisters were found dead. They had had their hair chopped off and some of their fingers removed. Police also said there were signs of a sharp weapon being used to torture the women, suggesting they were stabbed.

Influencer Rithiely Alves Porto and her sister Rayane, a politician, have been tortured and murdered by a gang. Photo by Instagram/@rithielyalves. | Instagram/@rithielyalves

Their brother, who has not been named, survived the attack and was taken straight to hospital. He had also suffered some terrible wounds. He had an ear and finger cut off and was found with stab wounds to the back of his neck.

The suspects identified themselves to the officials as gang members. Police are now investigating the motive. According to the witness, the motive was the aforementioned photo the sisters had taken. Police have since made nine arrests in connection with the case.

Police chief Higo Rafael said: "A preliminary theory is that the motive was this photo. They grabbed the victims at a riverside party, searched the girls’ phones right there at the event, and then took them to a house. While torturing them, they called their families, demanding £13,600 or 100,000 Brazilian Real.”

Rayane was an aspiring councillor for Brazil's socially conservative Republicans party, while Rithiely was an influencer who had 87,600 Instagram followers. She had stood as a candidate for the local council in recent local elections. The sisters aksi came from a circus family. Their dad is a circus performer and their paternal granddad was a clown.

They were buried on Sunday (September 15). The candidate for Mayor of Porto Esperidião, Herculis Albertini, said in troibute: “It is with immense sadness and deep regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend and candidate for councilwoman Rayane, and her sister Rithiely. This tragic loss leaves an incalculable pain for all of us.”