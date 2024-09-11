Wannabe social media influencer Dominic Pelletier has admitted that he made the homemade explosives with the hope of becoming a social media star. Photo by Facebook. | Facebook

A 43-year-old man has admitted that he created homemade explosives in a bid to go viral on TikTok and Facebook.

Dominic Pelletier reportedly left a judge speechless after he admitted that he’d made the homemade explosives with the hope of becoming an influencer.

The social media star wannabe was arrested in February after his videos on TikTok and Facebook caught the attention of the local police. The videos show Pelletier causing explosions and blowing up a variety of different items.

Upon raiding his home, police discovered “pipe bombs, propane tanks, burned aerosol cans, as well as ammunition,” as reported by CBC News. Pelletier pleaded guilty, saying he was unemployed at the time of recording the content and was hoping to go viral and make lots of money from the videos as a result.

Judge Steve Magnan was puzzled by his actions. "How old are you?” he asked Pelletier. He then commented that the idea of making money in such a way would have been inexplicable for an 18-year-old, "but at 43," he added, before leaving the sentence unfinished. But, his thoughts were clear despite the lack of words.

Magnan then told the defendant that what he did potentially endangered his life and those of others. "I was reckless," Pelletier admitted, who is now working full time and said that he has taken control of his life.

Both the prosecution and defense have argued that Pelletier serve a one year sentence of community service, which has yet to be determined as the case is being taken under advisement. Magnan noted, however, that one of the requirements for allowing someone to serve their sentence in the community is to ensure they do not pose a threat to society.

Magnan will announce on Friday (September 13) whether or not Pelletier will be allowed to serve his sentence in the community.