Children's Youtube star Ms Rachel, whose full name is Rachel Accurso, with her husband Aron. Photo by Instagram/@msrachelforlittles. | Instagram/@msrachelforlittles

Children’s YouTube star Ms. Rachel has announced she had a miscarriage, by writing and recording a song which she uploaded to her Instagram account.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The influencer, whose full name is Rachel Accurso, took to her Instagram page to share a personal video with her 2.2 million followers - and has won praise for doing so.

Accurso, who has as a masters in music education and also a masters in early childhood education, is known for creating videos which parents and toddlers can watch together to learn important things and skills. For example, she has videos about learning to read, learning to talk and visiting the doctor. But, her latest videos, uploaded yesterday (Tuesday September 10), was seemingly for the parents only as it was speaking about the loss of her child. The caption on the clip included trigger warning for “miscarriage”. The 41-year-old shares son Thomas, aged six, with husband Aron Accurso, who creates the content with her wife and is also the Associate Musical Director and Associate Conductor for Aladdin on Broadway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accurso sang about her rainbow baby and how he had been a “dream come true”. In the caption of the post, she wrote: “My rainbow baby is not a baby anymore but he’ll always be my rainbow baby So much love to anyone who understands.” In the video, the mum plays the piano and softly sings. The lyrics are: “Rainbow baby, dream come true, rainbow baby if you knew, every prayer we said for you, rainbow baby dream come true”. Speaking directly to her fans who may be in the same position, she wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I’m sorry for your loss if you understand this song. Love you”.

A rainbow baby is a baby born after miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, termination for medical reasons, stillbirth or neonatal death.

Her bravery in sharing her story inspired others in the comments to share theirs as well, while also praising the social media star for opening up. One said: “Thank you for using your platform to break the silence.” A dad revealed he was “sobbing” while holding his 16 month old son. Another person said: “I just had my 2nd miscarriage. Sending positivity and strength your way. It's so difficult. Thank you for sharing.” Many people also shared their stories of hope. One person said: “My daughter is a rainbow baby. 7 miscarriages and 19 years of gruelling unsuccessfully IVF. We finally got our rainbow.” A second person said: “Sending love. I had 3 miscarriages, my four year old, 2 miscarriages, my 7-month-old. It’s so hard. Big hugs & thanks for using this space to share your truth. It will help heal hearts!”. A third said: “My twins are rainbow babies! I lost a baby girl on 2019 but then i was blessed with 2 beautiful rainbow babies on 2022.”