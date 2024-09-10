Selena Gomez has candidly spoken out about not being able to carry her own child due to health risks. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Selena Gomez has said she cannot carry her own children as it would put her and the baby’s life as “risk” due to medical issues - and I praise her for opening up about something so deeply personal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old singer and actress said she had to “grieve” after learning the pregnancy risk, but she now sees surrogacy or adoption as “huge possibilities” for her future.

She said: “I haven’t ever said this but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. (But) I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be mums. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

I have to praise Gomez for being so honest about something which is so deeply raw and personal. I’m a great believer that you should never ask someone about their fertility or family plans because you never know what someone may be dealing with. That goes for both women and men. But when people decide to speak out about it in their own terms, as Gomez has done, then I think it’s incredibly brave - whether they are famous or not.

Many women will resonate with that Gomez has said because they will be experiencing the same thing right now, and I hope that her openness and positivity has provided them with comfort. They may not share the exact health issue as Gomez, but there will be something which means their journey to motherhood will not be an easy and straight-forward one. In fact, I think that every person reading this right now will have either experienced some kind of fertility issue themselves or know someone who has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is also a reminder that celebrities are also just people who, despite their fame and fortune, can still have the same hardships as the rest of us. What Gomez has that the rest of us don’t, however, is millions of fans - including 424 millions followers on Instagram - who pay attention when she speaks. I applaud her for using her huge and impressive platform to get real about something which impacts so many women. I hope she helps other women to realise they are not alone, and that she has inspired lots of other ladies today to open up if they are also going through a fertility issue.

In addition, I’m pleased she has shone a light on the amazing options of surrogacy and adoption. She’s not the only celeb who has spoken of these things, of course, or indeed actually had a child through these means, but I think every voice that gets added to this kind of conversation further normalises the concept of ‘families come in all ways, and all shapes and sizes’. So, thank you, Selena for adding your voice.

The US star is currently in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, who she collaborated with on the 2015 hit Same Old Love and the 2019 track I Can’t Get Enough featuring Tainy and J Balvin. Discussing their romance, she said: “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Gomez said having a family is important to her, but that she is not putting pressure on their relationship. “We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules”, she added. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is also not the first time the actress and the singer has spoken candidly about her health. Gomez has been open about her physical and mental health struggles over the years – including her battle with lupus, an autoimmune condition that causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness, according to the NHS website.

She has also previously discussed how she has dealt with anxiety, panic attacks and depression. In 2020, she announced she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a chat with fellow former Disney star and singer Miley Cyrus.