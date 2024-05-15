Steve Martin as Charles, Selena Gomez as Mabel, and Martin Short as Oliver in ‘Only Murders in the Building’. (Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

“Only Murders in the Building” is returning to Disney+ for a fourth season - and Melissa McCarthy is joining the all-star cast.

Disney+has announced that the Emmy-winning, original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” will return for season four later this summer, and viewers in the UK will be able to watch exclusively on Disney+.

In season four of “Only Murders in the Building”, amateur podcasting trio Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) continue to deal with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki. Forced to question whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is preparing a film about the “Only Murders” podcast.

As Charles, Oliver and Mabel then race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

There’s a trailer for the upcoming series, which you can watch below:

Alongside Martin, Short and Gomez as series leads, this season will see special guest stars including Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, and more.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.