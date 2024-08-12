Allanah Harris with her one-year-old daughter Daisy, who has Tuberous Sclerous Complex (TSC) and has been in a coma for more than 100 hours. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

An influencer mum has said her one-year-old daughter has spent more than 100 hours in the hospital in a coma due to a rare health condition.

Allanah Harris, who runs popular Harris Family TikTok page alongside her husband Brock, has spoken about the devastating effects of her daughter’s illness and asked her followers for help as doctor’s desperately try to find out what has caused the youngster to become unresponsive.

Little Daisy has Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), a rare genetic disease that causes non-cancerous tumours to grow in the brain and on other vital organs. Daisy’s health issues began when she was six-months-old, when she began suffering from multiple seizures every day. It was back in June when her mum and dad were told she had TSC.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (August 11), Allanah revealed the youngster had been in a coma for more than 100 hours. She said, however, that doctors do not yet know the specific reason she’s been in a comatose state, but are doing their best to find out.

Allanah shared two photos; one of her hand holding Daisy's bandaged arm, and also a portrait picture of her daughter when she was well. She captioned the post with a lengthy caption. “Daisy was once a bright and bubbly little girl that has recently taken an unfortunate turn and has now put herself in what appears to be a comatose state for over 100 hours,” she wrote.

'Unfortunately there aren't any medications or stimulants that are safe for Daisy to have to help her wake. Daisy has encountered countless needles/blood tests while ‘asleep’ and doesn't so much as bat an eyelid.”

Allanah then explained that Daisy, who also also suffers from focal cortical dysplasia, epilepsy, infantile spasms, and encephalopathy, was first diagnosed with TSC in June last year, on the same day her first child Lily, who was stillborn, died in 2020.

She went on to say that the reason behind Daisy's current comatose state remains a mystery to medical professionals, but that doctors are still “bending over backwards” trying to understand why the little girl has “completely shut down with no response.”

She went on: “All medical evidence so far shows that Daisy should be awake and well, with of course the exception of her severe developmental delays, but sadly that isn't the case.”

She also revealed that both doctors from the local area and other countries are working to try to find a cause and a cure. “Investigations are taking place and information regarding Daisy has been expedited to other hospitals around not only Australia but other counties to help find answers.”

A GoFundMe page called ‘Support Daisy and her family during this trying time’, has been set up by Brock’s dad and Daisy's grandmother Karen George to help cover the cost of Daisy's ongoing treatment, and has currently raised more than $27,000 (around £21,000) at the time of writing (Monday August 12).

Allanah concluded her post by urging her followers to donate to the online donation page. She wrote: “Daisy has been unresponsive for over 100 hours now and we have no idea when she will choose to wake herself up.

“This could be tomorrow but it could also be in six weeks, but it's something that's only safe for her to do herself when she's ready. Even after Daisy decides to wake we will still have the long journey of trying to figure out what is causing this level of sleep and slow brain activity.

“I never ever EVER, thought it would come to this but we have linked the GoFundMe in our bio. Even as little as $1 would be the absolute world to us.”

In another post, Allanah said that it is not the first time that Daisy has put herself in to a comatose state, and that she typically slept for up to 22 hours a day “on a good day”, but it seems that this is the longest amount of time the tot has been asleep.

Allanah and Brook’s TikTok page documents the lives of their four children for more than one million followers. The couple also share three other children; James, seven, Chase, three, and Ellie, two.

Many messages of support have been left for the couple on their TikTok post. One said: “Aww Alannah I’m here for you, my thoughts and prayers are with your family. Remember you family is so strong and I believe in you guys. I hope Daisy wakes up soon and I better it’s so devastating.”

A second said: “This is so heartbreaking, children shouldn’t have to go through this. Wishing Daisy a full recovery. Everyone is praying for you.” A third said: “Sending so much love and prayers for your sweet Daisy girl and your family.”